Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 20.06%.

Shares of GNTY opened at $32.58 on Wednesday. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $357.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

GNTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Guaranty Bancshares from $26.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, EVP Robert P. Sharp sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $50,326.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Bunch bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $44,784.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,291 shares of company stock valued at $295,361 and sold 21,625 shares valued at $642,801. 29.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

