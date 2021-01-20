Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 13.54%.

GNTY stock opened at $32.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $357.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.97. Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In related news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.93 per share, with a total value of $144,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,070. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $345,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,291 shares of company stock valued at $295,361 and have sold 21,625 shares valued at $642,801. Corporate insiders own 29.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $26.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.