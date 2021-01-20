GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Upgraded by CLSA to “Outperform”

CLSA upgraded shares of GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) from a sell rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut GSX Techedu from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on GSX Techedu from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on GSX Techedu from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group cut GSX Techedu from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reiterated a reduce rating on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.14.

Shares of NYSE GSX opened at $65.96 on Tuesday. GSX Techedu has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $141.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.57 and a beta of -0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.03 and its 200 day moving average is $78.13.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.60). GSX Techedu had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $289.53 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that GSX Techedu will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 61.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,562,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773,586 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 15,655.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 756,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,911,000 after acquiring an additional 751,453 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 37.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,354,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,167,000 after acquiring an additional 644,976 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 14.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,526,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,530,000 after acquiring an additional 189,690 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 3,471.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,047,000 after acquiring an additional 151,523 shares during the period. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

