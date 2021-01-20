GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Upgraded by CLSA to “Outperform”

CLSA upgraded shares of GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) from a sell rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut GSX Techedu from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on GSX Techedu from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on GSX Techedu from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group cut GSX Techedu from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reiterated a reduce rating on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.14.
Shares of NYSE GSX opened at $65.96 on Tuesday. GSX Techedu has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $141.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.57 and a beta of -0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.03 and its 200 day moving average is $78.13.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 61.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,562,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773,586 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 15,655.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 756,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,911,000 after acquiring an additional 751,453 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 37.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,354,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,167,000 after acquiring an additional 644,976 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 14.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,526,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,530,000 after acquiring an additional 189,690 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 3,471.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,047,000 after acquiring an additional 151,523 shares during the period. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About GSX Techedu
GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.
