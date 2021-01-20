Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $110.30

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.30 and traded as low as $108.59. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico shares last traded at $109.26, with a volume of 6,926 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.44.

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.39.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $139.06 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 14.43%. Analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,440,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,192,000 after buying an additional 211,784 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after buying an additional 13,373 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 2nd quarter valued at about $443,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. 11.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

