Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $110.30

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.30 and traded as low as $108.59. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico shares last traded at $109.26, with a volume of 6,926 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.44.
The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.39.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,440,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,192,000 after buying an additional 211,784 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after buying an additional 13,373 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 2nd quarter valued at about $443,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. 11.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile (NYSE:PAC)
Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃfico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.
