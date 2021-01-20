(GRT.TO) (GRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 28th

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

(GRT.TO) has a fifty-two week low of C$30.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.97.

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported C$1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.02 by C$0.80. The company had revenue of C$87.90 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on GRT. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of (GRT.TO) in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Desjardins raised (GRT.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 13th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

