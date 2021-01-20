Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.63.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRPN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Groupon from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Groupon from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $34.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.62. Groupon has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $63.20.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.20 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Groupon will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 355.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 635,961 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after buying an additional 496,313 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 539.5% during the third quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 482,790 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $9,849,000 after buying an additional 407,299 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 61.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 444,457 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $9,067,000 after buying an additional 168,848 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 81.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,532 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after buying an additional 149,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 143.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 228,883 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 134,793 shares in the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities; health, beauty, and wellness; food and drink; home and garden; automotive; discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals, as well as deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel.

