Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) Price Target Increased to C$32.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.50% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$28.35.

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) stock opened at C$31.22 on Monday. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a twelve month low of C$18.88 and a twelve month high of C$35.60. The company has a quick ratio of 17.99, a current ratio of 21.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$13.74 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 3.1000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) news, Director James Mahase Singh bought 1,700 shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$29.85 per share, with a total value of C$50,745.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$528,345. Also, Director Arshil Jamal bought 23,100 shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$27.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$627,338.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,100 shares in the company, valued at C$627,338.25.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

