Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Great Portland Estates stock opened at $8.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $8.04. Great Portland Estates has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $8.55.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

