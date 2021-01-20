Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) Short Interest Up 15.6% in December

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the December 15th total of 6,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Great Elm Capital Group stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC owned about 0.10% of Great Elm Capital Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 46.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GEC opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.44. Great Elm Capital Group has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $3.66. The company has a market cap of $69.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.66 million for the quarter. Great Elm Capital Group had a negative net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 26.82%.

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc operates in durable medical equipment, investment management, and real estate businesses. It distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

