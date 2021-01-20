Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Sells 56 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for 2.6% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,012,831,000 after buying an additional 2,388,836 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $239,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 23.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $734.86. 15,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,650. The company has a 50-day moving average of $718.26 and a 200-day moving average of $629.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $788.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.93%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total transaction of $202,625.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total value of $468,183.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,018 shares of company stock worth $3,209,898. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.