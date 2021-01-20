Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Woodward accounts for approximately 1.9% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Woodward by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Woodward by 94.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the third quarter worth about $202,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WWD traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,215. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $127.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.54 and a 200-day moving average of $94.40.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $531.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.33 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WWD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Woodward from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

In other news, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $163,696.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 30,300 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $3,476,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,523,881.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,400 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,238. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

