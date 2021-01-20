Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Has $6.29 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. trimmed its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Synopsys makes up about 3.5% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. FMR LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,055,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $2,441,855.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,515.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total transaction of $521,439.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,374.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,463 shares of company stock valued at $6,413,503. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $4.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $268.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $250.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.22. The company has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synopsys from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.86.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

