Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000.

Shares of VGK traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $62.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,805. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.53. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

