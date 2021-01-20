Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMJ. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 13,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period.

AMJ traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,877. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.01. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $22.55.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,996.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813 over the last three months.

