Grassi Investment Management Has $17.56 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Grassi Investment Management raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard comprises 2.2% of Grassi Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $17,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,524.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $15,330,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATVI has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.86.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $2.46 on Tuesday, hitting $93.15. 5,708,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,989,733. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $93.37. The company has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.