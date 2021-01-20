Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GRAPHIC PACKAGING CORPORATION, headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, is a leading provider of paperboard packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. Graphic Packaging’s customers include some of the most widely recognized companies in the world. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.38.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $18.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average of $14.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 21.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 609,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 109,621 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 234.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 586,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 410,817 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 156,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 44.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 170,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

