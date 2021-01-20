Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GPK. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.96. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $18.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3,763.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

