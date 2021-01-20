Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Short Interest Up 25.0% in December

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GROUF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grafton Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Peel Hunt upgraded Grafton Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of GROUF stock remained flat at $$12.35 during trading hours on Tuesday. Grafton Group has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $12.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73.

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

