Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 365 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.9% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 3,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 19,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $84.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.82. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

