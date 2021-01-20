Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 140 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $87.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.95. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.291 per share. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.