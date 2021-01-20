Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 898 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RWO. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 153.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 23,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

RWO stock opened at $44.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.39. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $29.37 and a 52-week high of $53.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

