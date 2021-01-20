Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 38 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $316.41 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $319.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.561 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.