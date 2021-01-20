Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Has $527,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,092,000 after acquiring an additional 443,790 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,722,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,017,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,940,000 after buying an additional 336,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,596,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,648,000 after buying an additional 239,785 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,140,000.

VIG opened at $141.08 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $143.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

