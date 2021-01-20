Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,147,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,185,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,101 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $10,935,000.

NASDAQ IGSB opened at $55.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.09 and its 200-day moving average is $55.00. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $55.30.

