Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Buys 26,826 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 225,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,826 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 6.5% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $11,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

JPST stock opened at $50.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.80.

