GPM Growth Investors Inc. Has $5.54 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 3.4% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,339,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $328,311,000 after acquiring an additional 13,604 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,132,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 410,350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $85,505,000 after acquiring an additional 38,246 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Stryker by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $242.07. 834,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,486. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $90.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $247.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.92.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.