GPM Growth Investors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Leidos makes up about 2.2% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Leidos by 22.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,258,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,019,669,000 after buying an additional 2,028,581 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 6,679.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,765,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,005 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1,163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,551,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after buying an additional 1,428,547 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Leidos by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,200,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,999,000 after purchasing an additional 705,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Leidos by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,046,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,261,000 after buying an additional 339,114 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total transaction of $681,770.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,671.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.31.

Shares of Leidos stock traded up $1.93 on Tuesday, hitting $109.09. 798,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

