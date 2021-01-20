GPM Growth Investors Inc. Acquires 160 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.6% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMT. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.00.

LMT stock traded down $5.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $341.50. 2,009,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

