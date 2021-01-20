Gossip Coin (GOSS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $20.00

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 20th. During the last week, Gossip Coin has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. Gossip Coin has a total market cap of $26,600.64 and $20.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gossip Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00024789 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000478 BTC.

GOSS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS . The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net

Gossip Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossip Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gossip Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

