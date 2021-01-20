Goodwin Investment Advisory Acquires Shares of 1,141 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000. United Parcel Service comprises 0.2% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 27,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS traded up $3.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.82. 136,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,505,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $138.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.83.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

