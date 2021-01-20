Goodwin Investment Advisory Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 466.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $102.41. The stock had a trading volume of 584,465 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.67. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

