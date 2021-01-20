Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.27-0.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.28.

NASDAQ:GBDC traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $14.61. The stock had a trading volume of 520,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,823. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.72 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $18.52.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $72.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.06 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 95.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golub Capital BDC currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.17.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $258,600.00. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $192,600.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,994.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 107,789 shares of company stock worth $1,436,771. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

