Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) issued an update on its first quarter 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.27-0.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.28.
NASDAQ:GBDC traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $14.61. The stock had a trading volume of 520,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,823. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.72 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $18.52.
Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $72.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.06 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golub Capital BDC currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.17.
In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $258,600.00. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $192,600.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,994.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 107,789 shares of company stock worth $1,436,771. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Golub Capital BDC
Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.
