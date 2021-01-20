Golem Trading Up 8% Over Last 7 Days (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 20th. Golem has a market capitalization of $122.83 million and approximately $5.86 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golem token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Golem has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00056418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.43 or 0.00508132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00040695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,308.41 or 0.03789762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00012988 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00015874 BTC.

About Golem

Golem is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official website is golem.network . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

