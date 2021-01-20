Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Short Interest Update

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the December 15th total of 5,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.25 price objective on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.11.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Gold Fields by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 91,677,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gold Fields by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,508,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,503,000 after purchasing an additional 461,848 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gold Fields by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,839,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397,330 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Gold Fields by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,567,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,714,000 after purchasing an additional 445,966 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter worth $43,831,000. Institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GFI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,650,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,966,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.23. Gold Fields has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $14.90.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

