Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Short Interest Down 15.7% in December

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the December 15th total of 4,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 39.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,115,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 316,193 shares during the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 122.5% in the third quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 799,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 440,493 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 338,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 628.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 183,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 158,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Santander downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.22.

GOL stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $8.59. The company had a trading volume of 57,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,379. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $18.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.21.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 59.66%. The company had revenue of $181.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.99 million. Analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

