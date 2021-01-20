GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GNNDY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised GN Store Nord A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup began coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut GN Store Nord A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

OTCMKTS GNNDY traded up $7.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $236.25. 273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.12. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52 week low of $123.32 and a 52 week high of $247.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 0.47.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

