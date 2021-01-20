GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Acquired by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 71.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 632,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,894 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $19,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GMS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of GMS by 132.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of GMS by 4.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the second quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of GMS by 72.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GMS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Northcoast Research cut shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays cut shares of GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Stephens cut shares of GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $34.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.30 and a 200 day moving average of $26.76.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. GMS had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $812.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. GMS’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

