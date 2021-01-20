Global X Scientific Beta Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SCID) Stock Price Down 0%

Global X Scientific Beta Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SCID)’s share price fell 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.57 and last traded at $24.61. 4,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 267% from the average session volume of 1,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.34.

