Global X Longevity Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:LNGR) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Global X Longevity Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:LNGR) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.75 and last traded at $29.00. Approximately 4,435 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 6,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.16.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day moving average of $26.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Global X Longevity Thematic ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Longevity Thematic ETF in the third quarter worth $11,068,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Global X Longevity Thematic ETF by 67.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 10,041 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Global X Longevity Thematic ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global X Longevity Thematic ETF by 40.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Longevity Thematic ETF in the third quarter valued at $234,000.

