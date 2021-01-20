Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Short Interest Update

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the December 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DAX opened at $31.13 on Wednesday. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $32.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day moving average of $28.89.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Global X DAX Germany ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29.

