Global Value Fund Limited (GVF.AX) (ASX:GVF) Insider Christopher (Chris) Cuffe Buys 52,167 Shares

Global Value Fund Limited (GVF.AX) (ASX:GVF) insider Christopher (Chris) Cuffe acquired 52,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.06 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of A$55,297.02 ($39,497.87).

Christopher (Chris) Cuffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 18th, Christopher (Chris) Cuffe acquired 28,279 shares of Global Value Fund Limited (GVF.AX) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.06 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of A$29,975.74 ($21,411.24).

On Wednesday, January 6th, Christopher (Chris) Cuffe acquired 10,177 shares of Global Value Fund Limited (GVF.AX) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.06 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of A$10,787.62 ($7,705.44).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.95.

Global Value Fund Limited is an open ended equity mutual fund launched Mirabella Financial Services LLP. The fund is managed by Metage Capital Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also invests in the closed ended funds. It invests in the value stocks of companies.

