Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director William I. Jacobs Sells 500 Shares

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,320,953.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,745,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,111. The stock has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.76, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.10. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $215.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Global Payments by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.23.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

