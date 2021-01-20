Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director William I. Jacobs Sells 500 Shares

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,320,953.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,745,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,111. The stock has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.76, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.10. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $215.70.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Global Payments by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.23.
About Global Payments
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.
