Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (LON:GLEN) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (LON:GLEN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 274 ($3.58) target price on the natural resources company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Glencore plc (GLEN.L) from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 345 ($4.51) target price on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 241.90 ($3.16).

Shares of LON GLEN opened at GBX 273.75 ($3.58) on Monday. Glencore plc has a twelve month low of GBX 109.76 ($1.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 287.10 ($3.75). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 247.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 193.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.48 billion and a PE ratio of -10.99.

In other Glencore plc (GLEN.L) news, insider Patrice Merrin acquired 16,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of £38,407.20 ($50,179.25).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

