GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GSK. UBS Group lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, October 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of GSK opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.31. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.4959 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,964,614 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $814,357,000 after acquiring an additional 507,472 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,226,217 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,755,000 after buying an additional 348,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,390,232 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,910,000 after buying an additional 73,106 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,485,876 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,128,000 after buying an additional 689,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,377,618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,133,000 after buying an additional 79,678 shares during the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

