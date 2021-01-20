GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Liberum Capital raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE GSK traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.98. The stock had a trading volume of 335,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,187. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.31. The firm has a market cap of $95.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 billion. Equities analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter worth $62,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,964,614 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $814,357,000 after acquiring an additional 507,472 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,289 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 9,062 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,027 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the period. 11.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

