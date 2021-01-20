Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Receives $20.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of GOOD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,067. The company has a market capitalization of $638.76 million, a PE ratio of -68.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $22.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.95.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.40). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $33.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 million. Analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is presently 94.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOD. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 12,454 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 19,571 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,473,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,135,000 after purchasing an additional 238,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

