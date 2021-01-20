Gladstone Capital Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

Gladstone Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 95.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.5%.

NASDAQ GLAD opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.33 and a beta of 1.49. Gladstone Capital has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average is $7.89.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $15.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 million. Research analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

