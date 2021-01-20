Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 365 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSA. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MSA Safety during the third quarter worth about $34,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MSA Safety currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

MSA stock opened at $158.37 on Wednesday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $83.57 and a fifty-two week high of $161.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.68.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). MSA Safety had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $304.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.10 million. Research analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William M. Lambert sold 30,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $4,685,802.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,238,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $139,630.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,847 shares of company stock worth $10,485,212. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.