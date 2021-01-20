Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 12,118 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,118 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 36,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 69,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 20.9% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.5% during the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 82,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 15.1% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $6.85. 27,512,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,439,535. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of -68.90 and a beta of 2.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.19%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 42.07%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ET. Barclays raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

