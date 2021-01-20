Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Okta by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,439,000 after buying an additional 33,457 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,562,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,038,000 after acquiring an additional 37,019 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,644,000 after acquiring an additional 306,924 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Okta by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 709,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,663,000 after purchasing an additional 410,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Okta by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 607,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,834,000 after purchasing an additional 24,279 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $260.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of -135.15 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $287.35.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $10,560,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,497,031.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $7,470,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,270 shares in the company, valued at $11,770,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,710 shares of company stock worth $72,108,226 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on OKTA shares. Pritchard Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.80.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

